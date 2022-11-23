Kazakh para-athletes to compete at IWAS Games

23 November 2022, 08:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani para-athletes will compete at the IWAS World Games scheduled for November 23-29 in Portugal, Kazinform reports citing the sports training centre for persons with disabilities.

The event will bring together the athletes from 34 countries of the world.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 27 para-athletes in three disciplines: track-and-field, swimming and powerlifting.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games (or IWAS World Games) are a multi-sport competition for athletes with a disability. The IWAS Games are held once in two years. Currently, the IWAS organization includes 73 states.

Photo: csp-parasport.kz