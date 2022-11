Kazakh Para athletes secure 17 medals in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Open Para Athletics Championships came to an end in Tashkent. It brought together over 300 athletes from Central Asia.

Kazakhstan won 17 medals, namely, 10 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze, the sports centre for people with disabilities of the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry reports.

Photo: arnapress.kz