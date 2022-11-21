Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk

21 November 2022, 20:14
Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his congratulations to Kazakh President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a phone talk, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude for the warm congratulations and highlighted that Pakistan is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in South Asia.

The two noted the upward trend in mutual trade and expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in energy and transport spheres.


Photo: akorda.kz

