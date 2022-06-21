Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh-Pakistani Nedovyesov and Qureshi cruise into Eastbourne quarterfinal

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2022, 11:48
Kazakh-Pakistani Nedovyesov and Qureshi cruise into Eastbourne quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his doubles partner Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi propelled into the quarterfinal of the ATP’s Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Pakistani duo eliminated British tandem Julian Cash and Henry Patten 6-4, 7-6 at the start of the tournament.

In the quarterfinal they will clash with the winners of Matwe Middelkoop and Luke Saville vs. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah showdown.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik had strolled into the second round in Eastbourne after defeating 7th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in a three-set match.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku