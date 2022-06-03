Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Pakistani duo stroll into Surbiton Trophy semis

    3 June 2022, 10:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan together with his men’s doubles partner Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi have eased into the semifinals of the ATP’s Surbiton Trophy in Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the quarterfinal-match the 3rd-seeded Kazakh-Pakistani duo eliminated American Brandon Nakashima and Australian Alexei Popyrin in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

    They are set to face Indian Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak of New Zealand in the semifinal.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Surbiton Trophy after the first-round loss to British wildcard Paul Jubb.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov