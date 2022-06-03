Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Pakistani duo stroll into Surbiton Trophy semis

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2022, 10:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan together with his men’s doubles partner Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi have eased into the semifinals of the ATP’s Surbiton Trophy in Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the quarterfinal-match the 3rd-seeded Kazakh-Pakistani duo eliminated American Brandon Nakashima and Australian Alexei Popyrin in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

They are set to face Indian Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak of New Zealand in the semifinal.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Surbiton Trophy after the first-round loss to British wildcard Paul Jubb.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
