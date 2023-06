Kazakh-Pakistani duo propels to ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Spain

MADRID. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov together with Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi have reached the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger in Marbella, Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The top-seeded Nedovyesov and Qureshi stunned Brazilian Rafael Matos and Spanish David Vega Hernandez in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted for 1h 22 minutes.

In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh-Pakistani duo will face Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Spanish Pablo Andujar who defeated French Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.