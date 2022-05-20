Kazakh-Pakistani duo propels into Lyon semifinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan have eased into the semifinals of the ATP 250 Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinal-match which lasted for an hour and a half Nedovyesov and Qureshi stunned 3rd-seeded Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in straights sets 6-3, 7-6.

In the semis the Kazakh-Pakistani tandem will face Argentinian Maximo Gonzalez and Brazilian Marcelo Melo seeded 2nd at the tournament.

It bears to remind that at the start of the ATP 250 Lyon Nedovyesov and Qureshi defeated wildcard duo Ugo Blanchet and Albano Olivetti.