Kazakh-Pakistani duo out of 2022 Zagreb Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his doubles partner Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan have crashed out of the quarterfinals of 2022 Zagreb Open in Croatia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Top-seed Nedovyesov and Qureshi were upset by Croatian Domagoj Biljesko and Russian Andrey Chepelev 6-7, 6-2, 7-10. The quarterfinal-match lasted for 1h 58 minutes.

The Kazakh-Pakistani tandem fired two aces and made five double faults.

It bears to remind that on their way to the quarterfinal Nedovyesov and Qureshi stopped Miguel Fernando Pereira of Chile and Gabriel Roveri Sidney of Brazil.



