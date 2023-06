Kazakh-Pakistani duo loses in Delray Beach Open final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureeshi lost in the final of the ATP’s Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Top-seeded Marcelo Arevalo and Dutch Jean-Julien Roger stunned the Kazakh-Pakistani pairing in a three-set match 6-2, 6-7, 10-4.