    Kazakh-Pakistani duo advances at 2022 Australian Open

    20 January 2022, 13:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi have propelled to the second round of the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening match the Kazakh-Pakistani duo eliminated 7th-seeded Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin in three sets 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.

    The match lasted for 2h 29 minutes. Nedovyesov and Qureshi fired 11 aces and made three double faults.

    Recall that Nicolas Mahut and another French player Pierre Herbert stunned Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev in the 2021 Roland Garros doubles final.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

