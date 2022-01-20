Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh-Pakistani duo advances at 2022 Australian Open

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2022, 13:37
Kazakh-Pakistani duo advances at 2022 Australian Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi have propelled to the second round of the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening match the Kazakh-Pakistani duo eliminated 7th-seeded Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin in three sets 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.

The match lasted for 2h 29 minutes. Nedovyesov and Qureshi fired 11 aces and made three double faults.

Recall that Nicolas Mahut and another French player Pierre Herbert stunned Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev in the 2021 Roland Garros doubles final.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku