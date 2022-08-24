Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities
Kazakh Ombudsman, MEPs meet in Nur-Sultan
24 August 2022 12:51

Kazakh Ombudsman, MEPs meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ombudsman Elvira Azimova has met a group of deputies of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Human Rights who arrived in Kazakhstan with an official visit, Kazinform reports.

National Preventive Mechanism members joined the meeting online at the invitation of Elvira Azimova, the Ombudsman’s press office says.

As the meeting participants noted, civic engagement in the judicial reforms in the context of supremacy of law and human rights protection is of paramount importance for Kazakhstan today, since the country has set a course to the political modernization.

The meeting emphasized the importance of quality and all-round involvement of experts in the process with the consideration of the best international practices and commitments taken.

«The consolidation of efforts and competence will let achieve a long-term result. I suppose that our meetings should turn into the mechanism of identification of problematic areas and stimulate comprehensive solution of the human rights protection issues,» Elvira Azimova said.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue on a number of human rights related issues.



Photo: Human Rights Commissioner in the Republic of Kazakhstan


Related news
1200-seat school opened in Semey
439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
Read also
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan No1 in doubles eases into U.S. Open Round 2
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive