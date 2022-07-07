Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Kazakh oil is exported via CPC in routine mode – Energy Ministry

    7 July 2022, 13:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Energy announced that the export of Kazakh oil via the JSC CPC-R pipeline system is carried out routinely, Kazinform reports.

    «The negotiations between the Consortium and the relevant state authorities of Russia on the elimination of documentary violations are underway. Presently, the Kazakh oil is being exported via the JSC CPC-R pipeline system in a routine mode,» the press service of the Ministry says.

    As reported before, under the Ruling of the judge of Primorsky District Court of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, JSC «Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R» has been sentenced to administrative suspension of activities for 30 days. The JSC CPC-R sent its petition to the court with a request to suspend the execution of the judge's Ruling since «immediate suspension of its activity may lead to irreversible consequences for the operation process», the company said in a press release.

    Photo: tass.ru

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%