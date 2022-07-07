Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh oil is exported via CPC in routine mode – Energy Ministry

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 July 2022, 13:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Energy announced that the export of Kazakh oil via the JSC CPC-R pipeline system is carried out routinely, Kazinform reports.

«The negotiations between the Consortium and the relevant state authorities of Russia on the elimination of documentary violations are underway. Presently, the Kazakh oil is being exported via the JSC CPC-R pipeline system in a routine mode,» the press service of the Ministry says.

As reported before, under the Ruling of the judge of Primorsky District Court of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, JSC «Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R» has been sentenced to administrative suspension of activities for 30 days. The JSC CPC-R sent its petition to the court with a request to suspend the execution of the judge's Ruling since «immediate suspension of its activity may lead to irreversible consequences for the operation process», the company said in a press release.

