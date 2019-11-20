Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh official: Iran enjoys extensive capacity for investment

20 November 2019, 13:04
Kazakh official: Iran enjoys extensive capacity for investment

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Speaking to IRNA, Nyssan said with regard to investment, Khuzestan potentials in steel, oil and agriculture are the same as those in Kazakhstan.

He added that his visit to Khuzestan province was aimed at making Iranian businessmen familiar with Kazakhstan market.

The strategic geography of Kazakhstan, the law to support foreign investments in all fields, government's support of investors, tax exemption on land and allocating facilities to foreign investors are among characteristics and benefits of investing in this country, he noted.

Meanwhile, deputy head of Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce Soltan Hosseini-Amin said that Khuzestan province has high capacities in agriculture and tourism fields.

He welcomed foreign investors' presence in Khuzestan province of Iran.

Iranian official said that Khuzestan produces unique quality of dates for exports to other countries.

Hosseini-Amin pointed to water treatment, desalination, hygienic disposal of industrial wastes and electricity as other fields of investment.

Foreign policy    Investment projects   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty