Kazakh Nurgissa Adiletuly wins gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Kazakhstani weightlifter Nurgissa Adiletuly won a gold medal of the Asian Weightlifting Championships being held in Jinju, South Korea, Kazinform learned from Vesti.kz.

Competing in men’s 102kg weight division, Nurgissa became second in clean & jerk. However, this did not affect the final result. The athlete took the gold after lifting 400kg (181kg+219kg) in total.