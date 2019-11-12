Go to the main site
    Kazakh nomad warriors cause sensation in London

    12 November 2019, 22:15

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakh nomad warriors who arrived in London to participate in the Lord Mayor’s Show attracted the attention and the cameras of Londoners and guests of the UK capital from the first minute of their appearance on the city streets, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in UK informs.

    More than two-metre-tall mighty sarbazes (warriors) in full ancient Kazakh armour made of leather, metal and fur, with spears and shields in their hands and in malakhais (headpieces made of fur) promenaded near Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and Tower Bridge. Passers-by were surprised and delighted by the unusual guests and quequed to take pictures.

    «I’m extremely impressed, they’re very big and very scary and I love the outfits. They give the impression of the history. I actually think I need to go to Kazakhstan and see what goes on there because it looks fantastic», said one of the passers-by.

    The next day, the warriors presented the historical component at the Lord Mayor’s Show, along with a young jazz band from the Kazakh National University of Arts.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

