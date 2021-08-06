Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh Niyazbekov lost in Olympics freestyle quarterfinals

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 August 2021, 12:06
Kazakh Niyazbekov lost in Olympics freestyle quarterfinals

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov had his second bout at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Games.

The bout vs three-time world champion Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan ended 9:1.

Notably, the Kazakh wrestler still has a chance to vie for a medal. If Aliyev gets through to the final Niyazbekov will compete in the consolation round.

As earlier reported, another Kazakh wrestler Alisher Yergali was also defeated in the men’s 97kg 1/4 finals.

In total, Kazakhstan pocketed seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

The 2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties