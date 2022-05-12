Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay loses at the start of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

    12 May 2022, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Nazym Kyzaibay has had a bad start at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey today, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Columbian Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria defeated Kyzaibay in the Women’s 50kg weight class fight 3:2 by the split decision of judges.

    Kazakhstani Dina Zholaman and Rimma Volossenko are expected to fight against Spaniard Maria Madueno Conde in the Women’s 54kg bout and British Shona Whitwell in the Women’s 60kg weight category later today, respectively.

    One more representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Dariga Shakimova will take on Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova in the Women’s 66kg weight class.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events