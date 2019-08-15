Go to the main site
    Kazakh nationals in Hong Kong urged to take precautions

    15 August 2019, 13:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Consulate General in Hong Kong urges Kazakhstani nationals to take precautions due to aggravation of the situation in the city.

    «The nationals of Kazakhstan are advisedto avoid the places of mass gathering, not to participate in meetings,demonstrations and strictly observe safety measures as well as to keep a closewatch on the messages of local authorities and mass media regarding thesituation,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on Telegram.

    The flights at the Hong Kong Airport areperiodically cancelled. For this reason, Kazakhstanis are requested to checktheir flight status prior to leaving for the airport.

    In case of emergencies, the ConsulGeneral can be reached at +852 5689 6282, +7 778 001 6442 (What’sApp).

    As reported earlier, the InternationalAirport of Hong Kong resumed operation after the two-day chaos andflights cancellation.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs
