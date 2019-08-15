Kazakh nationals in Hong Kong urged to take precautions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Consulate General in Hong Kong urges Kazakhstani nationals to take precautions due to aggravation of the situation in the city.

«The nationals of Kazakhstan are advised to avoid the places of mass gathering, not to participate in meetings, demonstrations and strictly observe safety measures as well as to keep a close watch on the messages of local authorities and mass media regarding the situation,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on Telegram.

The flights at the Hong Kong Airport are periodically cancelled. For this reason, Kazakhstanis are requested to check their flight status prior to leaving for the airport.

In case of emergencies, the Consul General can be reached at +852 5689 6282, +7 778 001 6442 (What’sApp).

As reported earlier, the International Airport of Hong Kong resumed operation after the two-day chaos and flights cancellation.