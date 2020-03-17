Go to the main site
    Kazakh nationals arriving from China and S Korea to be placed on home quarantine

    17 March 2020, 13:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The decree of the Chief Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan «On introduction of additional measures to prevent coronavirus infection spread in the Republic of Kazakhstan,» entered into force today, Kazinform reports.

    According to Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, the aim of the decree is to further strengthen control on the borders of the country. «For instance, France, Iran, Italy, Germany were included in the 1A category countries. China and South Korea and Schengen area are in 1B group. The nationals of the countries from 1A category, in case of arriving in Kazakhstan, will be quarantined in hospitals. Those coming from 1B group countries will be on a home quarantine,» Yelzhan Birtanov explained.

    By a decision of local epidemiological officers, the residents staying on home quarantine may be hospitalized in case if there is a threat of infection spread. Kazakhstanis arriving from the Philippines, Qatar, India, UAE, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Thailand and the U.S. (category 2) will be monitored by healthcare workers at the place of their residence.

    The Minister added that the situation remains under the Government’s control. He reiterated that Kazakhstan has all required diagnostic tools and resources for provision of medical care for the population.


