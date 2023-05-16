Kazakh national stands with home-produced goods to open in Chinese shops

XIAN. KAZINFORM KazakhExport National Export Insurance Company and Wuhan Asia Europe Logistics Co. international logistics company announced signing a memorandum of cooperation. The document was signed during the trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan in China’s Xian, Kazinform reports.

The sides agreed on a joint promotion of Kazakhstani products to the Chinese markets.

As Regional Director of KazakhExport in China Sergey Salmanov said, the strategic document is aimed at raising effectiveness of Kazakh-Chinese companies’ joint work, development of close commercial relations and increasing non-resource exports to China.

Under the memorandum, Wuhan Asia Europe Logistics Co. is set to import Kazakhstani products and sell them at the specialized national stands in shops of Hubei province and across China. The Chinese company will also provide support in promotion of Kazakhstani goods and KazakhExport in the territory of the country.

In turn, KazakhExport will help the Chinese side in establishment of contacts with the domestic producers. The national company will also render all required insurance and financial support for Kazakhstani exporters.

The sides expressed confidence that the Kazakh goods will be in a high demand among the local consumers. They agreed also on supply of fat-and-oil products, foodstuffs, pasta, confectionery, beverages and other goods to China.

Since the beginning of 2023, the amount of export contracts implemented with KazakhExport’s insurance support has reached 23 billion tenge. 17 contracts were signed with 11 importers on supply of flour and sunflower kernels to China.

Since 2019, KazakhExport rendered more than 478 million tenge of assistance to the domestic producers exporting their products to China.

Kazakhstan exporters supply fat-and-oil products, flour, juices, beef and many other items to China.

Wuhan Asia Europe Logistics Co. is subsidized by the government of Wuhan and is a participant of One Belt-One Road project.

In 2019, KazakhExport and Wuhan Asia Europe Logistics Co. opened the first Kazakh national thematic unit in Wuhan. The cooperation between the two companies suspended due to the pandemic.



