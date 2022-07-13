Go to the main site
    Kazakh National Security Committee marks 30th anniversary

    13 July 2022, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee marks today its 30th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

    Established in 1992, by a presidential decree, the NSC has been an integral part of the system ensuring the country’s security and sovereignty. The national security structures carry out intelligence and counterintelligence operations, operational and search activities. They protect state secrets, prevent cyber-attacks, protect and guard state borders, and counteract terrorism.

    In May 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to legislation on the improvement of the activity of the national security structures. The structure of the NSC was renovated and some of its state institutions were reorganized.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasizes the contribution of military servants and employees of special state structures to ensuring the country’s security. «Amid geopolitical instability, new challenges and threats, we must be ready to defend national interests, protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. For this reason, strengthening the country’s defense potential will always remain our priority,» the President said.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

