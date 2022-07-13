Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Kazakh National Security Committee marks 30th anniversary

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 July 2022, 11:00
Kazakh National Security Committee marks 30th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee marks today its 30th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

Established in 1992, by a presidential decree, the NSC has been an integral part of the system ensuring the country’s security and sovereignty. The national security structures carry out intelligence and counterintelligence operations, operational and search activities. They protect state secrets, prevent cyber-attacks, protect and guard state borders, and counteract terrorism.

In May 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to legislation on the improvement of the activity of the national security structures. The structure of the NSC was renovated and some of its state institutions were reorganized.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasizes the contribution of military servants and employees of special state structures to ensuring the country’s security. «Amid geopolitical instability, new challenges and threats, we must be ready to defend national interests, protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. For this reason, strengthening the country’s defense potential will always remain our priority,» the President said.


Security   Kazakhstan   Holidays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region