Kazakh National Olympic Committee takes part in Chefs de Mission seminar for Asian Games 2023

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM – A Chefs de Mission seminar for the Asian Games 2023 took place in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Tuesday, with the participation of 45 delegation chiefs of Asian National Olympic Committees, Kazinform reports.

Representing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan was Ilsiyar Kanagatov, head of the sports department of the Committee.

As part of the three-day event, the participants were updated on the run-up to the Asian Games 2023.

A tour to the sports facilities, including the stadium which is to host the opening ceremony, was organized by the hosting side.

It was noted that the athletes are to be accommodated in the main Asian Games village in Hangzhou, as well as five small villages in Zhejiang Province.

«We’re 151 days away from the Games. Preparation for the Asian Games nears completions, with the seminar being a perfect platform for all participating countries so as to get familiarized with the policy and all the key aspects of the upcoming event,» said the Olympic Council of Asia's Vice President for the 19th Asian Games, Mr Song Luzeng

Notably, the Asian Games 2023 is due to take place in Hangzhou from September 23 through October 8. Athletes are to vie in 40 sports, with boxers and water polo teams competing for berths to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.



