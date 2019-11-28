Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh National Modernization Commission convenes for sitting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 November 2019, 18:59
Kazakh National Modernization Commission convenes for sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held the sitting of the Kazakh National Modernization Commission with the participation of Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin on the fulfillment of the National Action Plan for the realization of the Kazakh President’s Address as of September 2, 2019, primeminister.kz reports.

Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov reported on the development of the draft state program for industrial and innovation development for 2020-2025, while National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov reported on introducing new forms of business support into the Business roadmap 2025 state program with an emphasis on social aspects.

The PM charged to ensure timely fulfillment of all the points of the National Action Plan for realization of the Kazakh President’s Address as of September 2, 2019.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman