Kazakh national instruments handed over to Musical Instruments Museum in Brussels

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 June 2021, 19:52
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan handed over the Kazakh national instruments such as dombra, kobyz and sybyzgy to the Musical Instruments Museum in Brussels as part of celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The instruments were handed over on behalf of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and Culture and Sports Ministry.

The Musical Instruments Museum boasts the collection of 10,000 musical instruments of Belgium and other nations. It is one of the largest collections in the world. The Museum is part of the Royal Museums of Art and History (RMAH).


