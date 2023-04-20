Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Kazakh national injured in shooting in Istanbul - MFA

    20 April 2023, 10:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A national of Kazakhstan accidentally became a victim of a shooting in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    According to the Ministry’s Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov, the man called the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul and said he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The Consul responded immediately and brought the man to a local hospital.

    «After a medical examination, he is awaiting a bullet removal surgery. His condition is stable. His wife is with him there in Istanbul. According to preliminary data, he became an accidental victim of a shootout between local citizens. He was walking home and when he was entering the entrance hall, one of the bullets hit him. Police are investigating the details of the incident,» Aibek Smadyarov said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events