    Kazakh National Economy Minister pays working visit to Akmola rgn

    31 December 2020, 17:45

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – Today as part of the working visit to Akmola region Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov has met with the local entrepreneurs to discuss issues of business support and protection, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of National Economy.

    The meeting emphasized the role of the business community in strengthening the national economy. Addressing the participants, the national economy minister said that small- and medium-sized businesses are the key to sustainable development and employment. He stressed the country’s goal of increasing the SME share to 35% by 2025, and to 50% by 2050.

    The state support measures of financial and legislative nature as well as further improvement of business environment, especially reduction of checks and requirements and streamlining of permit and certificate procedures were also under discussion.

    The minister also visited the plant making ceramic bricks ENKI to get familiarized with the automated technology manufacturing and output products in the city of Kokshetau. Launched in December 2010, the plant employs over 250 workers. Its capacity is estimated at 60 million ceramic bricks a year.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akmola region Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy
