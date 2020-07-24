Kazakh national dresses by young designer to be on display at int'l festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The disability rehabilitation center Logos-Karaganda leads the social project for holding events to support talented youth through awarding grants covering young adults as well as underprivileged ones to promote them at international contests and festivals, Kazinform reports.

Grant holders talented in music, choreography, theatre, cinema, circus arts, literature, fine art, architecture, and design can participate in international or national contests and festivals.

One of the grant holders is young and gifted designer Gulnaz Andabayeva who is preparing to put Kazakh national dresses saukele and wedding dresses for modern women on display at the ethnic fashion international festival to take place in St.Petersburg, Russia.

Gulnaz says she can barely contain her happiness because the grant will give her the support she needed to represent Kazakhstan’s national apparel at the international level. Thanks to the grant, Gulnaz and many other talented youngsters from Kazakhstan can untap their potential and make a case for themselves.



