Kazakh national dies after road accident in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – One of the Kazakhstani tourists injured in a road accident in Türkiye has died of sustained injuries at a local hospital this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to a statement released by the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the son of the deceased Kazakh national has already arrived in Antalya and is currently there with Kazakhstani diplomats who render all necessary assistance and support.

The accident happened this past weekend, on July 30, in Alanya when a minibus with 12 nationals of Kazakhstan onboard rammed into a truck.

Of 12 nationals onboard the minibus, two were in moderately severe condition and required a surgery. Unfortunately, one of them passed away.

The rest of the minibus passengers, including four children, are in satisfactory condition.