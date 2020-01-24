Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakh National Bank to develop draft monetary policy strategy 2030

    24 January 2020, 14:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh National Bank will work out the draft monetary policy strategy until 2030 by the end of the first quarter of 2020,» its Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev told today the Government sitting in Nur-Sultan.

    It will be developed pursuant to the President’s task. The strategy will be realized in two stages. The first one will be brought into step with the country’s strategic plan 2025. The second stage suggests the fulfillment of long-term tasks for complete implementation of the inflation targeting policy.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region