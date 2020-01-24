Kazakh National Bank to develop draft monetary policy strategy 2030

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh National Bank will work out the draft monetary policy strategy until 2030 by the end of the first quarter of 2020,» its Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev told today the Government sitting in Nur-Sultan.

It will be developed pursuant to the President’s task. The strategy will be realized in two stages. The first one will be brought into step with the country’s strategic plan 2025. The second stage suggests the fulfillment of long-term tasks for complete implementation of the inflation targeting policy.