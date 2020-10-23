Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh National Bank issues coin commemorating Zhuban Moldagaliyev’s 100th anniversary

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 October 2020, 11:11
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The National Bank of Kazakhstan is set to put into circulation the commemorative coins JUBAN MOLDAǴALIEV.100 JYL of the «Prominent events and people series», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The coin made of nickel silver alloy Mn25 in denomination of 100 tenge marks the 100th anniversary of people’s writer of Kazakh SSR, Kazakh poet Zhuban Moldagaliyev.

The obverse’s center bears the State Emblem of Kazakhstan, with the national ornaments to the left and right. The periphery of the coin is inscribed with QAZAQSTAN ULTTYQ BANKI • NATIONAL BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN. The denomination 100 TEŃGE is depicted in the lower part of the coin.

The reverse depicts an image of Zhuban Moldagaliyev, with the inscriptions 100 JYL and 2020 implying the anniversary date and the year of coinage, respectively on the left. The upper side of the reverse includes JUBAN MOLDAǴALIEV inscription using the Kazakh alphabet in Latin graphics.

The coin weighs 15 grams and is 33mm in diameter and of «brilliant uncirculated» quality. A total of 7,000 are to be issued.


