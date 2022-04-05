Kazakh National Bank forecasts rise in exports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov Tuesday shared projections in a number of sectors for the upcoming period, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For instance, he told those present at the Government’s session that domestic processing industry was projected to moderate from 3,5 to 2,9 percent due to global situation and rise in tariffs.

Growth in construction sector, in his words, is to be preserved at the projected level of 3,8 percent.

According to the forecast of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, exports are to grow to $72,2 billion. Imports are expected to amount to $40.2 billion. Inflation is predicted to remain with the corridor of 8-10 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Minister Kuantyrov had revealed the revised economic forecast for Kazakhstan for 2022.