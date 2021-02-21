Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh national arrived from Turkey tests positive for COVID-19

21 February 2021, 15:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16 international flights arrived from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan on February 20, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread reads.

1,828 out of 2,155 air passengers had COVID-19 tests upon arrival. The rest 327 were taken to the quarantine clinic to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus. One passenger out of 337 arrived in Kazakhstan on February 19 without health certificates was tested positive for COVID-19.


