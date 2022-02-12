Kazakh National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre director named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister decreed to appoint Nurbakyt Bokebayev as the director of the Abai Kazakh National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Born in 1963 is the graduate of the Yelekbekov republican circus college, Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art, Kunayev Law University.

Prior to the appointment in 2012-2016 served as the deputy director at the Abai Kazakh National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, since 2016 as the director of the Kazakh State Circus.