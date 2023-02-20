Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Mussabayev wins big at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

20 February 2023, 08:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Danil Mussabayev took first place in the Men's Individual Trampoline Final at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku scoring 59.240 points, Kazinform refers to Trend.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup brought together over 600 acrobatic gymnasts from 16 nations to vie for top honors in men's and women’s individual and pairs events.

Photo: trend.az
