Kazakh movie nominated for Best Foreign Film at Oscar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Uly Dala Zary (The crying steppe) film based on the real historical events is nominated for The Best Foreign Film category at the 2021 Oscars. The results will be announced next April.

The film features the story of famine during 1920-1930. The film is purposed to show how the great steppe people overcame difficulties, underwent hardships. It is the country’s first film which tells about famine, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry reports.

To promote the film the Ministry is ready to screen the movie in the country and overseas within the Kazakhstani Cinema Days and render information support.



