Kazakh, Mongolian PMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükhwho arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed further development of cooperation in trade-economic, transit-transport, agriculture, ore-mining, cultural-humanitarian spheres and interaction within regional and international organizations.

«Thanks to the policy of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the two countries laid the foundation for a consistent development of the Kazakh-Mongolian relations. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev adheres to continuation in foreign policy and gives a special attention to an effective development of cooperation with Mongolia,» Askar Mamin said.

Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh pointed out Kazakhstan’s authority in Asia and at the international arena.

«We are interested in further development of cooperation between our nations and states and in bringing them to a brand new level,» he said.

The heads of government noted significant potential for further enhancement of the bilateral commodity turnover which was $80mn in 2018. Special attention was given to the prospects of interaction in ore-mining industry, construction, processing and manufacture of ready livestock products, cashmere, leather, deepening cooperation in transit-transport sphere including the activation of the two countries’ interaction within the SCO Agreement.

Askar Mamin suggested developing draft Road Map on Activation of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Trade-Economic Cooperation for 2021-2024.

«We need to unlock the potential of the bilateral trade by means of reciprocal expansion of the trade-economic cooperation. The Kazakh side has compiled a list of 100 goods which may be exported to the Mongolian market,» he noted.

He highlighted that the Kazakh diaspora living in Mongolia (more than 120,000 people, 90,000 of which live in Bayan-Ölgii region) were an important factor of the relations between Nur-Sultan and Ulaanbaatar.

The Kazakh PM emphasized the importance of organizing joint cultural and sports activities, exchange of create teams and scientific institutions. The Head of the Government suggested holding the Days of Mongolian Culture in Kazakhstan and Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Mongolia.

Following documents were signed as a result of talks:

- Protocol on amending the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia on mutual legal assistance in civil and criminal matters of Oct. 22, 1993;

- Intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of combating terrorism;

- An agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science of Mongolia on the mutual recognition of documents on education, academic degrees and titles;

- the protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science of Mongolia on cooperation in the field of education of Aug. 6, 2008;

- a memorandum in the field of veterinary control and supervision between the Committee of Veterinary Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Main Veterinary Directorate – Executive Agency of the Government of Mongolia;

- agreement on the establishment of twinning relations between Nur-Sultan and Ulan-Bator;

- An agreement on cooperation between the Institute of Plant Growing and Agriculture of Mongolia and the Scientific and Production Center for Grain Management named after Barayev.