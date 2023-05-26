Go to the main site
    Kazakh MMA fighter Ali Kabdulla wins ONE Friday Fights 18 bout in Thailand

    26 May 2023, 21:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani fighter Ali Kabdulla (8-1-1) won over Richard Godoy of Brazil (15-4) as part of the ONE Friday Fights 18 mixed martial arts tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The 3-round lightweight bout between Kazakhstani Ali Kabdulla and Brazilian Richard Godoy ended in the former’s win by TKO in the last round.

    The Kazakhstani MMA fighter earned his 9th professional win, while the Brazilian suffered the fifth loss.

    Two months earlier Ali knocked out Alisson Barbosa (Ceara) of Brazil (20-9) in the third round.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

