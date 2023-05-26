Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh MMA fighter Ali Kabdulla wins ONE Friday Fights 18 bout in Thailand

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2023, 21:46
Kazakh MMA fighter Ali Kabdulla wins ONE Friday Fights 18 bout in Thailand Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani fighter Ali Kabdulla (8-1-1) won over Richard Godoy of Brazil (15-4) as part of the ONE Friday Fights 18 mixed martial arts tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The 3-round lightweight bout between Kazakhstani Ali Kabdulla and Brazilian Richard Godoy ended in the former’s win by TKO in the last round.

The Kazakhstani MMA fighter earned his 9th professional win, while the Brazilian suffered the fifth loss.

Two months earlier Ali knocked out Alisson Barbosa (Ceara) of Brazil (20-9) in the third round.


Sport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
Kazakh MMA fighter Ali Kabdulla wins ONE Friday Fights 18 bout in Thailand
Kazakh MMA fighter Ali Kabdulla wins ONE Friday Fights 18 bout in Thailand
President Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
President Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
Italy has highest male NEET rate in EU - Eurostat
Italy has highest male NEET rate in EU - Eurostat
27 new schools to be constructed in W Kazakhstan region
27 new schools to be constructed in W Kazakhstan region
Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing
Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing
Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
Kazakhstan loses bid to host 2027 IIHF Ice World Championship
Kazakhstan loses bid to host 2027 IIHF Ice World Championship
Man, 31, killed by lightning strike in N Kazakhstan rgn
Man, 31, killed by lightning strike in N Kazakhstan rgn