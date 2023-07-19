Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ministry warns of possible dengue fever outbreak in Egypt

    19 July 2023, 11:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Symptoms of an unknown disease recorded in Egypt are similar to the dengue fever, the Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

    Dengue fever is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people, Kazinform cites the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

    According to the WHO data, the disease is now endemic in more than 100 countries in the WHO Regions of Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, and the Western Pacific.

    This year Kazakhstan recorded two dengue cases among those who arrived from Thailand. The disease symptoms include headache, nausea, fever, and body pain. However, most cases are asymptomatic.

    Dengue fever can be avoided by using insect repellents and closing doors and windows.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan Healthcare
