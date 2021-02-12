Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Dev names new Chief Staff

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 February 2021, 14:30
Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Dev names new Chief Staff

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerbulat Mukayev has been named the new Chief of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Staff, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Yerbulat Mukayev was born in 1961 in Uralsk region.

He graduated from the Guryev Pedagogical Institute, Higher Komsomolsk School, West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University.

He began his professional career as a teacher in secondary education facilities in 1979.

Between 1996 and 2001, he held senior positions at the Office of the Governor of West Kazakhstan region.

In 2001 and 2005, he served as a deputy head of the regional department of labor, employment and social protection of the population of Uralsk city.

From 2005 to 2007, he was the Deputy Mayor of Uralsk city. Between 2007 and 2008, he acted as the head of the Office of the West Kazakhstan region Governor.

Between 2008 and 2020, he has served as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament of the fourth, fifth, and sixth convocations.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II