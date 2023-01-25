Kazakh Ministry eyes engaging up to 560 thou children in sports and creative clubs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Culture and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan is to draw over 560 thousand children into sports and creative clubs, Minister Askhat Oralov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Special attention is paid to make children do regular sport. It is of special importance to promote mass sports, including sports and creative clubs. In line with the Head of State’s task up to 400 thousand children and teenagers aged from four to 17 participated in creative and sports clubs last year,» said Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Oralov.

He went on to add that the work in this direction will be continued.

«In particular, KZT86.7 billion was allocated to improve children’s potential in regions, ensuring over 560 thousand children and teenagers participate in free-of-charge sports and creative clubs,» noted the minister.



