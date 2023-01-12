Kazakh ministry eyes employing nearly 1mln people in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Labour and Social Protection of People Ministry has announced its main objective for 2023, which is to ensure employment of around one million Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The geopolitical situation of today, considerable inflow of young people, expected layoffs, low generation of new workplaces are the main challenges to the national labour market as well as the factors that influence the salaries. Therefore, the ministry set as its main goal to ensure that one member of a family has a formal job and is a part of the social security system,» said Tamara Duissenova, Kazakh minister of labour and social protection of people.

She went on to say that this will result in the employment of nearly one million people, including the youth, unemployed citizens and disabled persons.

According to Duissenova, this year the country plans to create around 75 thousand jobs as part of sectorial concepts and national projects as well as over 150 thousand state-subsidized workplaces with the amount of financing of KZT131bn.

There are plans to hire 780 thousand people as part of private initiatives and to fill vacancies. Around 20% of the jobs to be created will cover the youth and people with disabilities.

KZT5 million in preferential lending at 2.5% is to be provided to young persons for five years. Nine thousand grants to the tune of KZT1.2 million each is to be given to young people with special needs and citizens from the socially vulnerable layers of the population.



