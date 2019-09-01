Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh ministers visit schools, congratulate kids on Knowledge Day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 September 2019, 15:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today members of the Kazakh Government visited schools across Kazakhstan to meet with schoolchildren and their parents, to wish everyone a Happy Knowledge Day and deliver lessons of patriotism, Kazinform reports.

For example, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev traveled to Arshalinsk district of Akmola region to visit a school named after Imanzhussup Kutpanuly.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Saparbayev inspected the classrooms and talked to schoolchildren, extending his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge.

He stressed that the development of every country largely depends on the level of education, culture and upbringing of its citizens.

Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated students and teachers of the school-lyceum №72. In her congratulatory speech, Minister Raimkulova reminded that teachers’ salaries will be doubled in the next couple of years and expressed hope it will have a tremendous effect on the quality of education in the country.

During his visit to the secondary school №5 in Akmol village in Akmola region, Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov extended his best wishes to schoolchildren, teachers and parents on the start of the new academic year. In his remarks, Minister Atamkulov paid special attention to the importance of patriotism, love to the Motherland and thirst for knowledge.

Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, delivered an open lesson on patriotism at the school-gymnasium №31 in the Kazakh capital. During the lesson, he talked about Kazakhstan's latest achievements, friendship, tolerance as well as the role of our country in the global community.

Education    Government of Kazakhstan  
