Kazakh Minister, Social Council members have talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with the members of the Social Council, representatives of scientific and creative community, ethno-cultural associations of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting the Minister told about the Ministry’s work aimed at improving and coordinating activities of social councils, including legislative amendments adopted this year.

Balayeva noted that the social council became an institution to express opinions of the civil society, and the legislative amendments approved in 2021 became a breakthrough to have them improved. The Minister called members of the Social Council to actively exercise their authorities in accordance with legislation. She also said that the X Civil Forum slated for late November will also focus on social councils. The Forum will be dated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

During the meeting with the creative community the Minister drew attention to the importance of joint efforts in implementing the President’s Address to the Nation. She also told about the fulfillment of Rukhani Janghyru initiated by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy noting that the program turned into the Roadmap for transition to the public conscience national modernization stage.

She briefed on the success of 100 Books project. Works of 60 poets, writers were translated into 6 world languages and disseminated in 90 states of the world.